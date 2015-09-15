Deputy Gets Emotional after Boy’s Sweet Gesture at Donut Shop

WESTON, Florida–

A Broward County deputy was moved to tears when a boy offered to pick up his tab at a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant.

Deputy Donnie Jackson initially declined the offer, but the boy insisted on buying breakfast because he appreciates police officers and their “thankless jobs.”

Jackson wrote about the gesture on Facebook:

“I walked into this restaurant to get breakfast before heading to work my detail. As I enter, all eyes are fixed on me. I could only imagine what was going through the minds of the people inside the restaurant with all the negativity surrounding law enforcement officials. Nonetheless, I proceed to the cash register and placed my order. No sooner than my total flashed across the screen, this little kid said “I’m gonna pay for his,,, (breakfast). Shocked and flattered. I declined and his parents insisted saying, when you walked into the door, he insisted on buying your breakfast because he appreciates the thankless job you do! It’s a good thing I had on my Oakley’s because I really teared up. In closing, I really appreciated this kind act by this kid and the fine qualities being instilled in him by his parents!”

“I was totally caught off guard,” Jackson told WSVN. “I wasn’t expecting it. I told him, I said, ‘If I allow you to buy me breakfast, then you gotta allow me to have a picture with you.'” The deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for 16 years.

According to WSVN, Jackson is searching for the boy because he wants to say thank you one more time.