Unknown Armed Suspect Robs Man in Lakeview District

STOCKTON

Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. a man was approached by an armed suspect and robbed at gunpoint in the Lakeview district.

The man was walking to his car in the 5100 block of Pacific Avenue when the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded the victim’s money.

After the victim gave him cash, he forced him to his knees and took his iPhone and fled south out of the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s. He appeared to be about 6 foot tall and 180 pounds. At the time of the crime he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweats.