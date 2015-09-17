FOX40 Talks with GOP Candidates After the Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMI VALLEY--

Picture a crush of reporters -- four to five deep in all directions, so tightly packed you can't even see who or what they're crowded around.

This is the scene that might have loomed large for Republican White House hopefuls as they drifted off to sleep after battling for three hours in the shadow of a retired Air Force One during their party's second primary debate.

"I'm not very well known, even though I had my own show on FOX News and was a huge star. People forgot that," said Ohio Governor John Kasich.

For Kasich, the moment seemed more dream, while others might have regarded it as a nightmare.

"We got a big national campaign now. It's pretty remarkable ... and to be honest with you, it's an amazing thing for me," Kasich said.

What does he want America to remember after the debate?

"Architect of balancing the federal budget -- something that we haven't done since man walked on the moon and we haven't done since," he said.

A backer for Mike Huckabee, the candidate who had the least amount of speaking time during the debate, had some harsh commentary after that televised war of words.

"I think CNN did a disservice to the nation with this debate because they simply asked the candidates to respond to personal insults and tried to create fist fights through this debate," said Former U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal didn't point the finger only at Democrats when FOX40 asked him about his debate drum beat -- the idea of America slipping away.

To him, GOPers bear responsibility as well.

"Absolutely," he said.

"One reason Bernie Sanders is doing so well, he's honest about being a socialist, and I think it's time for our side to be honest and fight for our principles or get out of the way and allow people to come in. I think we need a whole new group in D.C.," he said.

In the early, so-called J.V. debate, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum tangled with Jindal and Lindsey Graham over immigration policy.

"He had the same position as Ted Cruz," Santorum said about Graham.

"Ted Cruz is for amnesty. He believes people should be able to get a work permit after the border's secure. Well they both said they'd secure the border in six months, so amnesty in six months. You're giving people the right to stay in this country who broke the law."

Doctor Ben Carson is convinced if America would have made different choices after Sept. 11th, the current crisis in Syria and the Middle East may not exist.

"I think so. My point is, they're probably were some other mechanisms that might have been very useful to us ... we don't necessarily immediately need to jump to war," he said.

Hear a little more from the candidates:

OHIO GOVERNOR JOHN KASICH:

Ohio Governor John Kasich spoke with FOX40 after the debate to explain why he thinks his record in the public and private sector makes him a strong contender for the GOP nomination.

LOUISIANA GOVERNOR BOBBY JINDAL:

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal says the idea of America is slipping away. He critiques the current administration, but what responsibility does his own party bear?

FMR. PENNSYLVANIA SENATOR RICK SANTORUM:

Former Senator Rick Santorum talks immigration and where he stands in the current race for the GOP nomination.

FMR. CONGRESS REP. DUNCAN HUNTER (on behalf of Mike Huckabee):

Former Senator Trent Lott also spoke with FOX40 about why Kasich has his vote.