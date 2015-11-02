Investigators Searching for Shooter After Cameron Park Man Shot in Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON PARK--

Investigators with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office are searching for a shooter who opened fire near the 2600 block of Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park on Oct. 28. A​ 66-year-old man was shot in the upper chest.

The man, who is an NRA certified gun safety instructor, says he has no idea why anyone would want to hurt him. He asked that his name not be released.

"I heard a noise from my window ... went to re-attach the screen ... and I was shot,"

he said Monday. "I wouldn't think anybody would want to hurt me ... my reputation is pretty good ... the bullet just missed an artery and broke two ribs," the man said.

Ironically, he says he teaches a hand-gun safety course and has multiple registered firearms in his room, but he said he did not have a chance to fire back at the shooter.

Detectives do not believe the incident was random.

"I was stabbed a few days earlier about 300 yards from my apartment," the man added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.