Winter Storm Creates Dangerous Road Conditions

NYACK --

It looked like winter in the Sierra Tuesday, with snow on the ground and kids sledding and playing. But those who decided to drive up Tuesday faced a rough ride.

Snow blanketed I-80 starting just below Blue Canyon. Below that, rain and slush made for slick, dangerous conditions.

One example was a flipped car that skidded off the side of the road. The CHP says it's because the driver was going too fast.

At chain control, Will Templeton and his friends got to work. The college students are in a snowboard club at Humboldt State.

They packed their gear into a small Honda Civic for Thanksgiving break, hoping for good snowboarding conditions.

"If El Nino keeps doing its thing, then yeah it'll be a good year, but if not, well another drought year, whatever works, but as long as we get some pow days in it'll be a good time!" Templeton said.

They weren't the only ones searching for fresh powder. College student Catherine White and her mom stopped in Nyack on the way to Truckee.

"I haven't had a good snowboard season since sophomore year of high school, so I am very happy that this is happening," White said.

The drought and disappointing snow pack have also affected Sierra business. The manager of the Shell Station in Nyack is hoping this year will be different.

"It's gone a little too long without heavy snow. Don't need real heavy snow, but we need some decent snow!" said Antonio Orozco.

For businesses and snow lovers, the healthy dose of winter weather can't come soon enough.