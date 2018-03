This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A winged suit flyer, world record holder, movie cameraman and beloved husband. Jhonathon Florez loved his life on the edge - then tragedy struck. Tonight on FOX40 News at 10, we speak with his widow about being in that world. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email