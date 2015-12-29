‘Glee’ Actor Mark Salling Arrested in Child Pornography Case: Report

LOS ANGELES — “Glee” actor Mark Salling was arrested Tuesday after an LAPD Internet Crimes Against Children task force unit served a search warrant at his Sunland home, Crime Watch Daily reports.

The crimes against children warrants were served and a search took place at a home in the 9900 block of Helen Avenue, Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

Sources told Crime Watch Daily that Salling lives at the address and was arrested.

The actor is best known for his role in the hit television series “Glee,” where he plays Noah “Puck” Puckerman.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.