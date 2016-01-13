‘Star Wars’ Fan with Life-Threatening Disability Gets to See Movie

CITRUS HEIGHTS —

A dream became a reality for “Star Wars” fan who couldn’t go to the theater to see the new movie.

Mitch Ball posted on Facebook that he was able to see “The Force Awakens” on Wednesday.

“My dream has become a realty! I saw STAR WARS and it was amazing!!! Thank you all for your love, support and dedication. Without you my dream would be just that a dream. I am filled with hope that I haven’t had in a long time. I may have a life threatening disability but I am far from giving up and I refuse to let it take away my dreams. God bless you all,” he posted on Facebook.

Ball suffers from muscular dystrophy. He is bed-ridden and on life support.

“It’s been almost a year and a half since he’s been out of this bed. Pretty sad,” his mother Heidi Miller said in an interview earlier this month.

Mitch started a social media campaign in hopes of seeing the movie. And on Wednesday, he was able to see the popular film.

“I might not live much longer, but the last thing I want to see, I want to be able to see ‘Star Wars,'” he said earlier this month.