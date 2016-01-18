Eagles Founder Glenn Frey Dies at 67

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 16: Glen Frey of the Eagles performs during “History Of The Eagles Live In Concert” at the Bridgestone Arena on October 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NEW YORK–
Glenn Frey, founder and guitarist for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Eagles, died Monday, the band confirmed on social media.
He was 67.
“Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Acute Ulcerative Colitis and Pneumonia,” the post read.