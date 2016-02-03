Burger King Offering Extra-Long Burger Smothered in Butter

MIAMI — Fast-food chain Burger King has added a new treat to its arsenal.

Behold: the Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger. It features two patties covered in a buttery garlic sauce and is served on a toasted hoagie bun. There are veggies on it too, for you health nuts who may be worried the extra long buttery cheeseburger isn’t for you.

Mashable reported that Burger King began rolling out the new burger on Monday. The item will reportedly be featured on the restaurant’s 2 for $5 menu.

According to Burger King’s website, the sandwich contains 710 calories.

So to all those Burger King customers who longed for an elongated, extra-buttery burger, at least, you can “Have it Your Way.”