Elderly Woman Tied Up, Stabbed to Death in Lodi Home

LODI --

It was Saturday morning in Lodi. The sleepy neighborhood on Woodlake Circle awoke to a nightmare.

The street was congested with police, crime tape and questions.

"It's shocking for this to happen in Lodi alone, but across the street from your house, right next to you, is tough to reconcile," said neighbor Alex Chetley.

Dorothy Wiedderich, 74, was found dead by a family member. A violent murder.

"When we arrived on scene Saturday, we found Dorothy in the house," said Sgt. Sierra Brucia. "She had been bound and had multiple stab wounds."

The question remains, who would murder an elderly woman, and why?

"We haven't identified any suspects yet. We didn't find any forced entry to the home," Brucia said. "We don't know if it was someone she knew, possibly she let someone in."

This once quiet suburb is now on edge. Chetley says the community has vowed to look out for one another.

"You should look out for your neighbor, look out for any unusual activity, which we always do," he said.

With no suspects, no motive and no leads, it's a race against the clock, a determined search for answers.

"We are trying to get a glimpse into, her name was Dorothy, into Dorothy's life," Brucia said.

Lodi police say they do not believe the attack was random. They are actively seeking help solving this crime. If you have any information contact the Lodi Police Department.