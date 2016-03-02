West Sacramento Teen Speaks First Words After Being Shot in Head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO --

The West Sacramento teenager who suffered a serious gunshot wound to the head is now speaking.

Alize Valadez's sister said it just came out of nowhere.

"Purple," Alize said.

It is the 14-year-old's favorite color. It also happens to be her first word after being silenced for months.

Last October, someone shot at her grandmother’s home in West Sacramento. A bullet hit the teen in the head.

Her sister Bianca said she blurted out the word "purple" late last night. She only speaks a few words. But Alize has come a long way.

After waking up from a six-week-long coma, she celebrated her birthday on January 1.

She has been home for a little over a month now, receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy every day.

Alize uses mostly hand motions to communicate with her family. She still cannot walk or eat by herself.

But she is a survivor and determined to speak again -- just the way she did before the drive-by shooting that changed her life.

The shooter of this drive-by has not been arrested. Attempted murder charges against Sonny Martinez, the Stockton man accused of pulling the trigger, were dropped. Investigators could not provide enough evidence to prosecute.