Sacramento County’s First Black Undersheriff Hopes to Inspire Others

SACRAMENTO—

Erik Maness has always known he wanted to be in law enforcement.

"I knew growing up that I had a passion for law enforcement. I thought about joining the FBI one day,” Maness said.

But he didn’t always know how he would get there.

Opportunity presented itself while he worked at a McDonald's in South Sacramento.

"My first introduction to law enforcement was from a recruiter who came through that McDonald's and talked me into taking the test for the Sheriff’s Department," Maness said.

Now, after 26 years with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Maness is getting promoted to Undersheriff on Thursday.

The current Chief Deputy will be the first African-American to hold that position in the department’s history.

It’s a legacy he hopes will inspire others.

"I like to believe that others can look at me and know that they can achieve their dreams whatever their dreams may be. But I know this appointment was made because of my qualifications not because I'm African-American," Maness said.

Maness has held many titles, from gang detective to sergeant to captain and even champion on the grill.

"I'm waiting for someone to challenge me in cooking barbecue spare ribs," Maness joked.

The new second in command at the Sheriff’s Department is focused on transitioning into his new job.

"I rely on my family and my faith to get me through every single day, so we'll see what the future holds,” Maness said.

Maness will be officially promoted to Undersheriff during a ceremony on Thursday.

If Sheriff Scott Jones wins his race for U.S. Congress he could recommend the undersheriff as interim sheriff.