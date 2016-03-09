UC Berkeley Dean Steps Down Amid Harassment Suit

The dean of University of California, Berkeley’s law school is taking an indefinite leave of absence after his executive assistant sued him over accusations of sexual harassment.

Provost Claude Steele said in a statement Wednesday that dean Sujit Choundhry would remain a faculty member while an interim dean takes his place.

Choundhry’s assistant, Tyann Sorrell, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the dean acknowledged kissing and touching her repeatedly but received only a temporary pay cut as punishment following a campus investigation.

Steele says the investigation concluded that Choundhry’s behavior violated campus sexual harassment policies.

He says he decided it was the right response to dock the dean’s salary by 10 percent for one year, require him to undergo counseling, make him apologize and allow Sorrell to go on leave with full pay.