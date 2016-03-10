Carmichael Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Selling Weapons, Deadly Toxin

SACRAMENTO–

A Carmichael man was given a five-year prison sentence Thursday for the possession of firearms and a biological toxin.

Court documents show that James Christopher Malcolm, 31, admitted to an informant that he sold various weapons to undercover law enforcement agents. The weapons included four short-barrel machine guns, over a pound of explosive material, three blasting caps and a silencer.

But Malcolm reportedly revealed that firearm distribution was not his main focus. He primarily worked to sell a natural poison called abrin. In December 2013, Malcolm shipped two packages of the substance from Vacaville to customers in New York and San Francisco.

Abrin is a protein inhibitor similar to ricin. The proper dosage of abrin can cause internal bleeding or organ failure in victims within three days.

Malcolm also sold both weapons and abrin over an online marketplace called Black Market Reloaded. He used the screen name “Dark_Mart.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Malcolm must pay $30,918 in restitution.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.