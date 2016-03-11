Another Possible Piece of MH370 Debris Found in Mozambique

(CNN) — Another piece of plane debris has been discovered on the coast of Mozambique, an Australian aviation official told CNN on Friday.

The newly revealed debris, found by a South African family vacationing in the east African country, will be examined by investigators to establish if it may have come from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished two years ago, according to Dan O’Malley, spokesman with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The piece is still in South Africa but will be transported to the Australian agency’s laboratory in Canberra for analysis and examination by investigators from Malaysia, Australia and South Africa, along with engineers from Boeing, O’Malley said.

In the meantime, aviation experts still need to examine the other plane debris found by a U.S. tourist last week, also in Mozambique. That piece is from the horizontal part of an airliner’s tail.

Officials haven’t said yet whether that plane part matches up.

Investigators have said another piece of debris found on Reunion Island last year does belong to the Malaysian jet.

A U.S. official said last week it was likely the wreckage came from a Boeing 777 like MH370, and Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said there was a “high possibility” the part came from that type of plane.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is the only 777 to be missing in the region where the piece was found, the official said.

On the morning of March 8, 2014, Flight 370 took off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, en route to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. It vanished from radar in airspace over the Gulf of Thailand. The plane changed course for no apparent reason and vanished.