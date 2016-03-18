Two Teens, 16, Arrested in Foothill Ranch Middle School Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Two teens, both 16 years old, were arrested Friday for arson after authorities found they set a middle school locker room on fire, Metro Fire confirmed.

Firefighters responded to Foothill Ranch Middle School just before 4 a.m. after reports of a fire in the boy's locker room. Crews say actually getting to the fire was difficult, as there were many locked doors.

Inside, investigators say a pile of clothes, and other P.E. equipment, was on fire. It was quickly extinguished.

Following an investigation, Metro Fire determined the incident to be arson. Surveillance video of the locker room helped lead investigators to the two teens who were arrested by Twin Rivers police.

Damages were estimated at $40,000. No one was injured.

Both teens have been charged with felony vandalism and arson to a structure, officials say.