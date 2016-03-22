Natural and Organic Beauty Options

Bethany is chatting with Diane Sliauter, Whole Foods Market, about natural and organic beauty options at the market. Many do not realize that 60 percent of what we put on our skin is absorbed, making it just as important as the food we put into our bodies. Body care is difficult to regulate -- there are no mandatory government standards for the"organic" label claim on body care products.