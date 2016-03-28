This Website Will Reveal Who has Died in Your House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If walls could talk, what would they say? And would you want to hear?

For fees starting at $11.99, you just might be surprised what www.DiedInHouse.com can dig up. The website will give you the morbid truth about some of what may have happened in your house.

"Our purpose is to help you find out before you buy or rent," founder Roy Condrey told WGNO.

Condrey knows from first-hand experience that it's not always fun finding out someone died in your house. So he created a website that will find out for you.

"Died in House" searches digital records with a custom algorithm, then compares names associated with the house to the U.S. Death Master Index.

The website will also report any meth labs or fires and is working to add sex offender records as well.

By law, real estate agents aren't allowed to disclose an issue, if it's not a material defect such as a leaky roof or bad plumbing.

"We're not supposed to try to scare people off with information that doesn't affect the house itself," said Condrey. "We're worried about the actual bones and skin of the house, the real estate."

New Orleans Realtor Jon Huffman said a morbid past is not uncommon.

"We have houses a hundred, two hundred years old and the question there isn't did somebody die, it's how many people died in this house over the years," he said.

For example, a historic beauty at 2127 Prytania St., New Orleans, listed for $3.8 million.

"Died in House" discovered that two brothers, one a previous owner, died unexpectedly within just 24 hours. The next owner died unexpectedly as well, struck by lightning on the Fourth of July.

However, some buyers -- even agents -- embrace the dark side.

"In that case it can become interesting, sort of a historical record, what happened in the past in this house and people can be intrigued by that," said Huffman.

If safety's at stake or the death indicates a criminal trend, that's when Huffman says buyers should beware.

"Crime can happen indiscriminately in any very small space, but you need to look at the broader picture of the whole neighborhood," he said.

Condrey agrees.

"You still need to do your due diligence," said Condrey. "You still need to talk to your agent, ask neighbors, ask the seller, check government records. We're just trying to get you as much information as possible."