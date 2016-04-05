Amy Schumer to Glamour: I’m Not Plus-Size

(CNN) — Amy Schumer has absolutely nothing against plus-size women, which is good, as she keeps getting classified as one.

On Tuesday, the “Trainwreck” star posted an Instagram photo that she said was from Glamour magazine, showing her name alongside those of actress Melissa McCarthy, singer Adele and model Ashley Graham.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women,” Schumer wrote in the caption. “Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8.”

The actress went on to explain that Glamour had “put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn’t feel right to me.”

“Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size,” she wrote. “What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous.”

Glamour said in a statement, “First off, we love Amy, and our readers do too — which is why we featured her on the cover of Glamour last year.”

“The cover line on this special edition — which is aimed at women size 12 and up — simply says ‘Women Who Inspire Us,’ since we believe her passionate and vocal message of body positivity IS inspiring, as is the message of the many other women, of all sizes, featured,” the statement said. “The edition did not describe her as plus-size. We are sorry if we offended her in any way.”

Leah Degrazia of Elite Daily wrote of her confusion at seeing Schumer’s name on the cover of the plus-size edition in a story headlined, “Sorry, But Amy Schumer Is Definitely Not Plus-Size.”

“Now, Glamour doesn’t directly attribute the word plus-size to Amy Schumer on the cover (and it’s yet to be seen how the mag describes her inside), but placing her name on an all-plus-size issue does associate her with the term, and many people will pick up the copy of the magazine with the expectation of opening it up to spreads of only plus-size women,” Degrazia wrote.

It’s not the first time Schumer has been termed as such.

In February 2015, Jeffrey Wells of Hollywood Elsewhere wrote that “With ‘Trainwreck,’ director Judd Apatow is once again introducing a chubby-cheeked, whipsmart, not conventionally attractive, neurotically bothered female comic to a mass audience — first Melissa McCarthy in ‘Bridesmaids’ (’11), then Lena Dunham in ‘HBO’s Girls’ (’12) and now Amy Schumer, the star and writer of ‘Trainwreck’ as well as the star of Comedy Central’s ‘Inside Amy Schumer.’ ”

Wells went on to write that there was “no way she’d be an object of heated romantic interest in the real world.”

Schumer responded by tweeting a picture of herself wearing only a pair of panties and the caption “I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses!”