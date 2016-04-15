Sac State Student Radio Celebrates Big Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO--

The student-run radio station at Sacramento State celebrated a big anniversary this month.

Twenty-five years after KSSU's first broadcast, Sac State alumni -- including KSSU's founders -- came back for a special studio takeover.

"We're hear with the original founders, from 1989 to 1991," founder Jim Bolt said. "We took two years to really orchestrate the founding of this station. There wasn't a station that was run by students on campus."

The April 15 celebration included a panel discussion in the campus' Delta Room.