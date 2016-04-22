Mid-April Snowstorm Causing Trouble for Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CISCO GROVE -- Stop-and-go traffic was the norm at the upper elevations of Interstate 80 as a spring snow storm crippled traffic heading into the Sierra. Dozens of travelers were turned around because they didn't have chains.

Clay Cagle was hauling a trailer filled with furniture and belongings to Susanville before he got stuck waiting for his father to bring him some chains.

“Yesterday it was sunny, and now it’s like this. We weren't prepared [for this]," Cagle told FOX40.

Lori Hack was also stuck after her car broke down while driving a girls volleyball team to Reno for a tournament. Her party went ahead while she waited for a tow truck. They were in short supply because there were so many spin outs.

“We got the chains but then what can you do, so now broken down and stuck..we just haven’t been able to get the tow truck here for about 2 hours now, maybe two and a half now," Hack said.

Caltrans had already begun releasing staff with the arrival of spring, but put on-call workers in to keep the roadways clear.

"We brought a lot of people back, so we have plenty of people to keep this mountain open," said Caltrans area superintendent Dave Wood.

It will be open, but Wood warns that travelers should bring a big dose of patience because of slow traffic and accidents.