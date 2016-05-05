Concerts in the Park with James Cavern

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video James Cavern will be kicking off concerts in the park Friday, May 6, and Christianne is outside getting a sneak preview. James describes his sound as Indie RnB Soul. Filed in: Morning Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

