Boy, 8, Witnesses Mom’s Fatal Shooting on Mother’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — An 8-year-old boy watched his mother die in front of him on Mother’s Day after someone shot her as she returned to the family’s apartment according to WLKY.

“I heard two big booms. I didn’t know if someone was hitting the trash can. I didn’t know what it was,” said neighbor Brandy Gregory.

It was a little before 3 a.m. when Gregory heard the shots that killed Angelina Pressley. She decided to head toward them.

“I ran straight to her to see if I could feel her pulse because no one else was around except for her husband and her little boy,” said Gregory.

When a doctor in the complex came to help, she tried to comfort the 8-year-old boy.

“He was hysterical just screaming mommy don’t die, mommy don’t die, mommy don’t die and I was trying to comfort him,” said Gregory.

She says her motherly instinct come from her own loss.

“My daughter lost her dad just a year and a half ago,” said Gregory.

Police interviewed the boy but say they’re not ready to release a suspect description. The mother had just been out getting food when she got back to the complex and was shot.

“He told us that the thing he loved more than anything in the world was spending time with his mother and he was especially excited about today because he bought her a necklace,” said Lt. Todd Kessinger.

Only a 6-month resident at the complex, Gregory didn’t know Pressley well.

“I would pass her here and there and be like ‘hey’ as she was going home,” said Gregory.

Now she can’t forget her.

“It’s messed me up. I’ve never seen anything like this happen before. I’ve been in an out of sleep. I can’t sleep. It’s just been bad,” she said.

She hurts for both Pressley and her young child.

“Knowing that it was right before mother’s day he lost his mom. That could’ve easily been me and my boyfriend and my daughter,” she said.