Travelers Should Expect Longer Lines at Airports Across the Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Airline travelers will have to endure longer lines at airports in the next few months.

As we enter the peak travel season, the Transportation Security Administration announced they suffered major budget cuts, so they are down 6,000 screeners across the nation.

"We heard the lines have been an issue lately. We heard you have to wait a long time," traveler Zach Schweiger said.

A "long time" is an understatement for travelers, especially at hub airports. Some are having to sleep on cots as they deal with delayed flights. Many passengers are also posting on social media about their frustrations, using the newly viral #IHateTheWait.

"A lot of angst. People get angry, and it's just not worth it. You just have to wait in line and breathe deep, and just get through it," frequent flier Sandra Collins said.

But the TSA is working to mitigate the problem. They just came out with their 10 point plan.

Last week, Homeland Security got Congressional approval for the $34 million plan, which includes hiring 800 new officers at the busiest airports, adding $26 million in overtime pay and deploying more K-9 teams.

They recommend people travel light, travel smart and use the TSA Precheck system.

"Don't hold it up by having your belt on, phone in your pocket, things like that. Just know how to travel," frequent flier Donna Flynn said.

TSA officials said Sacramento International Airport will most likely not be affected by the changes.

But with a record number of travelers using the airport this year, the airport now recommends all travelers arrive two hours before take off.

"You really do have to leave early. You can't just skate by on thin ice and hope you just get there just in time, because it's not going to work," Collins said.

For more traveling tips head to TSA's website.