New Tech from Google I/O

Every year thousands of developers go to an event called Google I/O where they learn what's next for Google, Android and more. Google spent its first few years organizing the world's information - and now through our searches and Gmail they know us pretty well. Now they are capitalizing on that knowledge with a new virtual assistant in addition to new apps for smart messaging and video calling. Google Home -- a smart speaker with Google Assistant baked into it -- is set to launch this fall while Allo and Duo -- a video calling app -- will launch on IOS and Android later this summer.