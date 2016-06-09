Cat Stuck in Tree Appears to be Down

SACRAMENTO — Bunny the cat was stuck in a tree for about 10 days before she was able to get down.

Firefighters with Sacramento Metro Fire Department spent hours Wednesday night trying to get Bunny out of a neighbor’s hollowed-out oak tree. Crews tried every rescue method they could come up with to get her down — other than chopping down the tree,

Finally, crews set up a makeshift trap with food inside, lowered it into the base of the tree where Bunny was and waited. Nothing!

So crews left the food and placed a ladder against the tree so Bunny could climb down.

When firefighters returned this morning, the camera showed no sign of Bunny inside the tree. It looks like she ate and felt good enough to climb down the ladder, firefighters said.