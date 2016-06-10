Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new pet treat truck in town, and it's bound to attract attention -- a custom truck made just for dogs, the Good Stuff Pet Truck is stopping in cities across America this spring and summer to help educate pet owners about their dogs' ideal weights and using positive reinforcement dog training to ensure their animals enjoy balanced lives.

The trainer will discuss and demonstrate how dogs learn best through positive reinforcement, which teaches them desirable behaviors. Rewarding dogs with small treats and praise for things we want them to do motivates them to repeat those behaviors.