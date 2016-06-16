Dramatic Photos Show Beachgoers Linking Arms in Desperate Search for Missing Boy

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — Heartbreaking photos show dozens of people combing the water off a South Carolina beach in an effort to find a missing boy Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders are searching the ocean near 73rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF reports the missing swimmer is a 14-year-old boy, who was last seen wearing blue swim trunks. Crews first responded to two swimmers in distress in the ocean.

“I heard curdling, curdling screams, and the one lifeguard came up, and he said, ‘I got the one little boy; I could not get the other little boy.’ He’s devastated,” a witness told the station.

Photos taken by WGHP show a large crowd of people linking arms as they walk slowly through the shallows, hoping to find some sign of the missing boy.

Family members on the shore can be seen holding and consoling each other while others ask police for updates.

Responders on jet skis are combing the area along with Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue units, Myrtle Beach beach patrol and others.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.