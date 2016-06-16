Gun Bill Takes Center Stage in Bera/Jones Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Seventh District Congressman Ami Bera went on the offensive in his race against challenger Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

He called his stand against a bill that prohibits the sale of guns to people on terrorist watch lists and "no-fly" lists "dangerous."

A press release challenged him to change his stance in the name of common sense and safety.

Bera said keeping guns from terrorists is a "no-brainer." He is backing a new version of a bill he co-authored that bans suspected terrorists from buying guns. The original bill was defeated over concerns of due process and Second Amendment rights.

Jones responded by saying he is clearly against keeping guns from potentially dangerous people and that Bera's attack was motivated by an attempt to get political gain from the tragic shooting deaths in Orlando, Florida.

The Bera campaign said Jones has used "poor judgment" on a number of issues including his office's efforts to fight a sex discrimination lawsuit by women deputies and his policy of granting more concealed weapons permits in the county.

Jones said his issue with a bill by Senator Dianne Feinstein was that it gave the U.S. Attorney the sole discretion to place or remove people from terrorist "watch" lists. Jones himself was inexplicably placed on a list that critics say had a 35 percent error rate.

The Bera campaign says Jones should have been more proactive in the battle against security threats in the last half a year.

"It wasn't until we challenged him that he changed his stand even a little bit," said Bera Campaign Manager Jarid Kurtz.

In response, Jones said he is a key player in Sacramento, and the region in dealing with security issues for 1.5 million people.

"Those things are real, they can't be conducted by showing up and giving sound bites and capitalizing on tragedies that occur to give yourself a voice and a platform," said Jones.

Bera's campaign said their criticism of Jones never mentioned Orlando, but Jones said the timing of the political attack was obvious.