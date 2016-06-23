Gun Control Measure Qualifies for November California Ballot

SACRAMENTO (AP) — An initiative to tighten California’s already tough gun control laws has qualified for the November ballot.

The secretary of state’s office says the proposal by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom exceeded the number of signatures needed to qualify on Thursday.

If voters approve, California would become the first state to require background checks at the point of sale for ammunition.

It would require owners to turn in large-capacity ammunition magazines.

And it would streamline California’s unique program allowing authorities to seize firearms from owners who bought the weapons legally but are no longer allowed to own them.

It would also require owners to report lost or stolen guns to law enforcement, among other provisions.

Newsom, a Democrat, is running for governor in 2018 and has made gun control a campaign centerpiece.