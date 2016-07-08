Deputies: Stockton Man Arrested After Boy Sickened by Pot Candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- San Joaquin Sheriff's deputies say a 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after eating candy laced with marijuana.

Perfecto Monroy is suspected of supplying what looked like a chocolate candy bar to the boys in Stockton.

"That’s kind of rude, huh, giving kids candy like that,” Luis Sandoval, Monroy’s neighbor said Friday.

The boy ate so much of the candy laced with cannabis, he got sick and had to be hospitalized on Wednesday. Another boy, 8, also had some of the candy.

Investigators added, after speaking with the boys, they were led to Filbert and E 15th streets in Stockton where they found Monroy with a weapon in his hands.

"He had a gun and he had a large capacity magazine,” Deputy Les Garcia told FOX40.

They also found an illegal marijuana grow and six 10-gallon bags full of weed.

"During the search of the residence they also found growing marijuana on the property,” Garcia said.

The 6-year-old was released from the hospital and will be OK. Neighbor Luis Sandoval hopes justice will be served.

"They should put him in jail for a long time for that. That’s like endangerment of the kids like almost killing them,” Sandoval said.