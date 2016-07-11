7-Eleven Offering More Than Just a Free Slurpee on 7/11

NEW YORK — 7-Elevens across the country are giving out their freebie Slurpees again, this time with an added twist for the cool drink’s 50th anniversary on July 11.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers can enjoy a free small-sized Slurpee on a hot summer day at participating locations. In addition, the convenience store chain is offering buyers the chance to get 11 Slurpees for free when they buy seven during “Slurpee Week” or anytime between Tuesday and next Monday. This reward is available through their 7Rewards app.

Other delicious deals for Slurpee Week include a birthday cake-flavored Slurpee, Slurpee donut and a pineapple mango Slurpee.

For the entire list of Slurpee Week specials, visit 7-Eleven’s website.