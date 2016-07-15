State Fair-Goers Brave Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The heat is on at the California State Fair. It's why this year, the fair made changes. A giant slide was taken down to make room for more shade and seating. The number one goal is to make sure everyone is comfortable in this weather.

The shaded California Forest Center and 12 air conditioned buildings around Cal Expo also offer some relief.

"We like come in here for the exhibits during the day while it's hot and go outside if it hopefully cools off a little bit," said fair goer Camellia Kekahuna.

But for some the heat is too much to handle. Paramedics are scattered around the fair to help those suffering from heat illnesses. They can get to any patient in under four minutes. Paramedic supervisor Kevin Anderson said since the start of the fair some have even been transported to hospitals to be treated.

"We tend to see the folks who have a glass or bottle of water and three hours later they're coming to see us," said Anderson.

Anderson suggests drinking water and getting out of the sun. Fair goers are allowed to bring their own coolers with plastic bottles of water.