Firefighters Try to Prevent Flare Ups on Day 3 of the Cold Fire

YOLO COUNTY -- Thursday, the Cold Fire was at 4,700 acres with 15 percent containment.

One helicopter after another dipped into Lake Berryessa, dousing flames and hots pots in the blackened hills west of Winters.

"Didn't realize how close the helicopters were landing and picking up water, and, yeah, it was pretty scary at one point," said Riley Huff.

Huff spent the day on the lake fishing.

He came from Roseville despite knowing a wildfire was growing fast nearby.

"I've never been close to a wildfire, you could see the embers and all the fire burning throughout the hills, and it was almost surreal," Huff said.

It's a surreal sight for Huff but a familiar one for Gerry Skinner, a retired firefighter from Vacaville who docks his boat in the lake.

He knows crews are facing a grueling firefight.

"The logistics are real tough over there, they can't get the dozers in everywhere, it takes longer to get hand crews in, they have to work harder just to get to where they're going to work," Skinner said.

Cal Fire says the area is so rugged some firefighters have to be flown in.

"For the most part we have helicopters that usually drop off the firefighters, and then they usually go and pick up water and try to help cool the fire down as the crews are putting in hand lines," said Anthony Brown with Cal Fire.

Crews are using every resource possible to contain the intense flames and prevent the Cold Fire from flaring up again.