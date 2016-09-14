Eat Like a King at Ten22

Ten22 is serving up some delicious new dishes for the fall season. They're dedicated to serving only the best locally sourced farm-to-fork ingredients. Jay Veregge was recently named director of culinary operations for Harvego Restaurant Group. Harvego features three different restaurants that are all within three blocks from the Golden One Center. The restaurants include The Firehouse, Ten22, and District.
More info:
Ten22
1022 2nd Street, Old Sacramento
Ten22OldSac.com or HarvegorRestaurants.com
Facebook: Ten22OldSac
Twitter: Ten22OldSac