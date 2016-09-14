Eat Like a King at Ten22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten22 is serving up some delicious new dishes for the fall season. They're dedicated to serving only the best locally sourced farm-to-fork ingredients. Jay Veregge was recently named director of culinary operations for Harvego Restaurant Group. Harvego features three different restaurants that are all within three blocks from the Golden One Center. The restaurants include The Firehouse, Ten22, and District.

More info:

Ten22

1022 2nd Street, Old Sacramento

Ten22OldSac.com or HarvegorRestaurants.com

Facebook: Ten22OldSac

Twitter: Ten22OldSac