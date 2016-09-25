1 Chinese Tourist Dead, 11 Hurt in Bus Crash Near Yosemite

OAKHURST, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says one passenger was killed and 11 were injured when a tour bus carrying students from China hit a tree near Yosemite National Park and went down an embankment.

The Fresno Bee reports the highway patrol said Sunday that the Chinese tourist who died was one of four passengers with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says 22 people were on the bus that crashed Saturday near the tiny village of Fish Camp.

Most were 12- to 15-year-old Chinese students and their adult chaperones.

The highway patrol says the driver was treated for moderate injuries in Saturday’s crash.

The group was headed to their hotel in Fresno after visiting the park.

A call to bus operator A Top Line Tours seeking comment was not immediately returned.