If You Own a Front-Loading Washer, You May be Owed Money

Consumers who have noticed foul odors or a slimy mold coming from their front-loading washing machine may be eligible for a cash rebate.

The reimbursement is the result of several class action lawsuits against Whirlpool and Sears over complaints that the washing machines weren’t cleaning themselves, allowing mold and mildew to build up, ruining laundry.

The settlement covers Whirlpool, Kenmore or Maytag front-loading washing machines manufactured between 2001 and 2010. Whether it was bought, gifted or otherwise acquired, owners are eligible for a $50 cash payment and either a rebate on the next machine or reimbursement for repairs.

Those who have an LG sold between 2002 and 2006 could receive $35 and a cash rebate on the next front-loading washer.

For more information, see the details of the settlement or call (844) 824-5781.

The only way to qualify for a cash rebate, however is to submit a claim form by October 11, 2016.

For those who don't qualify, Consumer Reports says there are a few simple steps that can prevent mold and mildew.