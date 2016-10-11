6th Grader Stabbed in Chest with Pencil Suffered Punctured Lung, But Parents Say School Didn’t Call 911

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A middle school student in Colorado was stabbed in the chest with a pencil during a fight, but the school did not call police or an ambulance, according to FOX21 NEWS.

Kyle Nipper was stabbed when he got into a fight with another 6th grader at Carmel Middle School on Friday.

School District 2 released a statement saying his injuries “did not appear to be severe at the time.”

However, Nipper’s parents took him to the hospital, where doctors said one of his lungs was punctured and he needed trauma surgery, FOX21 reported.

Now parents and family friends want to know why no one at the school called 911.

“They should have called 911. I mean, if you don’t know how to call 911 when somebody’s stabbed in the chest and can’t breathe, then there’s something wrong with you,” Aaron Coates, a friend of the Nipper family, told FOX21.

“You really need to check your priorities. I mean, I know it was late at night, end of the day on Friday and you know, they probably wanted to go home and get high or something, but you know, when you’re at work, you’re at work,” Coates said.

“That kid’s parents, really for real, how are you going to teach your child that something like that is even an option? I mean stabbing somebody with a pencil? I seen somebody get stabbed with a pencil once, you know where that was? In prison, okay? Thank you!” Coates said.

Nipper’s parents told FOX21 they want to raise awareness about bullying and see changes in training.

The district superintendent said all the health techs at each school have CPR training and emergency management training, along with district nurses that provide additional support.

The superintendent also said there is no evidence bullying was a factor in this situation.