Video Shows Female Cop Beaten After She Refused to Shoot Suspect Over ‘Scrutiny’ Fears

CHICAGO -- Police in Chicago have released video of a suspect beating a female officer after she apparently refused to discharge her weapon over fears of potential backlash against her and the police department.

Parta Huff, 28, crashed his vehicle into a liquor store on October 5th. Witnesses said Huff was "out of it" and was seen walking away from the accident.

When officers arrived, Huff was combative and struggled with the officers. In the video, Huff is shown throwing the female officer to the ground and punching her several times.

The officer suffered a concussion, bone chips to her shoulder, a neck injury, and had bits of concrete pulled from her face, according to WGN.

Huff tested positive for PCP, according to police.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson told WGN the officer did not shoot Huff because she was afraid of potential scrutiny.

“This attack went on for several minutes,” Johnson said. “As I was at the hospital last night visiting with her, she looked at me and said she thought she was going to die and she knew that she should shoot this guy but she chose not to because she didn’t want her family or the department to have to go through the scrutiny the next day on the national news.”

Johnson said the video is an example of what can happen when officers are under such extreme scrutiny that they become afraid to use their weapons.

Huff is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer.

The female officer is still recovering.