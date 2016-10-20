Deputies: Man Left Young Child Behind when He Ran from Traffic Stop

POLLOCK PINES — El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who ran away from a traffic stop.

Deputies say Matthew Nevieux left behind a 18-month-old girl in the back seat of his truck when he was pulled over recently in Pollock Pines. Investigators did not say why Nevieux was pulled over in the first place, or what his two felony warrants are for.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies noticed the girl’s feet were cold and she had a lack of food and diapers. Deputies kept the girl occupied before child protective services could arrive.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for Nevieux.