Sheriff: Airport Hangars Used to Process Pot in California

SAN ANDREAS (AP) — Authorities in a rural Northern California county say more charges are possible after sheriff’s deputies raided old airport hangars that were being used for an illegal marijuana processing operation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office says it took more than 30 people into custody and seized 2 and ½ tons of marijuana during Thursday’s raid in San Andreas.

Several of the suspects acknowledged they were in the country illegally.

Sheriff’s officials say most were charged with conspiracy to cultivate, transport and process marijuana.