Sheriff: Airport Hangars Used to Process Pot in California

Posted 3:28 PM, October 30, 2016, by , Updated at 03:27PM, October 30, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN ANDREAS (AP) — Authorities in a rural Northern California county say more charges are possible after sheriff’s deputies raided old airport hangars that were being used for an illegal marijuana processing operation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office says it took more than 30 people into custody and seized 2 and ½ tons of marijuana during Thursday’s raid in San Andreas.

Several of the suspects acknowledged they were in the country illegally.

Sheriff’s officials say most were charged with conspiracy to cultivate, transport and process marijuana.