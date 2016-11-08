California Voters Consider Extending Already Tough Gun Laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters are considering expanding some of the nation’s toughest gun control measures.

A measure on Tuesday’s ballot would ban large-capacity ammunition magazines, require background checks for ammunition sales and speed the seizure of firearms from owners who are no longer allowed to own them.

Proposition 63’s chief proponent, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, says voters are motivated by mass shootings like the terrorist slayings in San Bernardino last year. He says the ammunition restrictions and California’s unique firearm seizure program should serve as models for other states.

But opponents, including law enforcement officials, say the restrictions are likely to just confuse law-abiding gun owners.

The proposal builds on increased gun limits signed into law earlier this year that also address ammunition sales and ammunition magazines holding more than 10 bullets.