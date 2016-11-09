$50,000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Murder of 92-Year-Old Marysville Woman

MARYSVILLE — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on the unsolved murder of a 92-year-old woman in Marsyville.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2015, 92-year-old Gloria Booth was found dead in her East Marysville home by relatives.

Booth died from a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Booth was well known and loved within the community that she happily called home for many decades, police said. She proudly served as a Wave in the United States Naval Reserves during World War II and was the wife of Frank M. Booth Jr., whose father founded Frank M. Booth, Inc. in Marysville more than 100 years ago.

The Marysville Police Department has worked closely with the Booth family throughout the investigation. The family is seeking answers in her death and is committed to helping the police department bring those responsible to justice.

The Marysville Police Department has created a tip hotline for this investigation and asks anyone with information to please call (530) 749-3911 immediately.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for Booth’s death.