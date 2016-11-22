Heinz Recalls Gravy Just Days before Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you were planning on using jarred gravy at your big feast this week, you better check the label.

Just days before Thanksgiving, Heinz is recalling one of their gravy products.

Approximately 500 cases of Heinz HomeStyle Bistro Au Jus Gravy were mislabeled as Heinz Pork Gravy. This means that the product contains milk and soy, but it isn’t listed on the container. This could put people with food allergies or dairy sensitivities at risk.

The affected containers were distributed all across the country.

Consumers should check 12 oz. jars labeled Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Pork with best by date of December 28, 2017 and a manufacturing code of MU6F04 4Q and a time stamp following the code. The jar's UPC would be 013000798907.

For retailers, the box would be labeled Heinz HomeStyle Gravy Bistro Au Jus with a case best by date of December 28, 2017 and the code MU6F04. The case UPC is 10013000798508.

If you have one of the jars included in the recall, it should be returned to the store where purchased for an exchange or refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3808 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.