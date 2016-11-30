‘Goosebumps’ Dollywood Employee Finds Burned Bible Page While Cleaning After Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.– A Dollywood employee made an incredible discovery while cleaning up after wildfires ripped through eastern Tennessee, destroying homes and resorts and killing four people.

Isaac McCord, 24, told FOX59 that has been working at Dollywood since June 2015 as a human resources training coordinator.

He was cleaning a spot in Craftsman Valley with his co-worker when he saw a piece of paper in a puddle of water. He picked it up and was shocked when he realized it was a Bible page.

The edges of paper were burned black, but much of the right side of the page was preserved. It was a page from the first chapter in the Book of Joel, King James version of the Bible. Verses 15, 19, 20 and chapter 2 verse 1 were all clearly preserved. McCord said he burst into tears after reading the page with his co-worker.

McCord posted those verses on his Facebook page.

“Joel 1:15 The day of the LORD is near, the day when destruction comes from the Almighty. How terrible that day will be! Joel 1:19 To you, LORD, I call, for fire has devoured the pastures in the wilderness and flames have burned up all the trees of the field. Joel 1:20 Even the beasts of the field pant for you because the water brooks are dried up, and fire has devoured the pastures of the wilderness. And at the bottom barely visible is: Joel 2:1 Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand;”

He posted a photo of the page on Facebook, and it’s received more than 28,000 likes.

McCord said he intends to frame the page, and he may re-examine the role religion plays in his life after this discovery.

McCord says fortunately his home is intact and his dog is safe, but he knows several co-workers who lost their homes. He says he hopes as the community rebuilds that everyone will come together as one will love and humility.