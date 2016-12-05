Viral Video Shows Man Punch Kangaroo in the Face to Save Dog

People go to great lengths to protect man’s best friend.

A bizarre video posted on YouTube Sunday night shows a man fight a kangaroo after it attacks a dog.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

The incident happened on June 15th in the Australian Outback, according to the video notes, but did not go viral until this weekend.

According to the description, a group of hunters got together to help a young cancer patient with his last wish of catching a wild boar with his dogs.

“One day while hunting one of the highly trained dogs was chasing some pigs by scent and collided with a big buck kangaroo that then held and wrestled the dog by its protective gear (boars have tusks like knives), the owner was horrified that his dog or the kangaroo would get hurt and run in to save both parties. You can see the dog trying to escape, wanting nothing to do with the kangaroo. The big buck kangaroo releases the dog when the owner gets close but then moves in to try and attack the human.”

The man then confronts the animal, who lets go of the dog and the fight begins. After several hops, the man punches the kangaroo directly in the face, forcing him to bounce backward.