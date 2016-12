Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who wouldn't love getting a new puppy this Christmas? Front Street Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions until January 1st. Head in and check out their great dogs, just like Mr. Kringle, the 1-year-old Pitbull mix.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife