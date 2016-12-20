As Marijuana Regulations Evolve, Sacramento Fire Officials Say Grows are Prone to Fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a result of marijuana rules evolving at the city, county and state level, local police and fire crews have had to adjust their approaches to incidents like fires caused by large-scale marijuana grows.

Monday night, Sacramento firefighters came across a scene that’s becoming all too familiar.

"We found what appears to be a large-scale grow operation,” said Battalion Chief David Baldwin.

A marijuana grow, up in flames at a warehouse on Auburn Boulevard. Investigators determined it was a co-op, a number of legal growers all with individual permits to grow a certain amount of pot.

Well over a hundred plants and the infrastructure that goes with them -- all make the job tougher for firefighters.

"Once you get in there's more complicated maze-like structures you have to deal with,” said Baldwin.

"Basically the people have spoken. Because of the changes in the reduction of penalties in the laws regarding marijuana, it's not something that's as big of a priority as maybe it has been in the past,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. David Nasca.

Large indoor grows operations exist in Sacramento because of discrepancies in the law, according to Nasca. While the county limits how much pot one person can grow indoors, the city does not. Nasco says when those laws conflict, police tend not to enforce penalties, but rather to look the other way.

One grower who didn’t want to speak on camera had a license from his doctor to grow 99 plants for personal medical use. That would far outpace the county limits for indoor pot growth, but wouldn’t violate city rules. He says he has 96 and lost 32 in the fire.

Nasca says even if there’s potential for misdemeanor violations, grow operations that raise suspicion nowadays don’t get much attention from police.

“If the grow is inside and it's small, it's not on the front burner for us, it's definitely on the back burner,” said Nasca.

But while police might use more discretion with pot, Sacramento fire officials say marijuana grows are prone to fires. They require often complicated electrical wiring and flammable material. It’s a concern, according to fire officials, as sites like the warehouse near Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento become more commonplace in the city.

Fire investigators had yet to determine the exact cause of the fire as of Tuesday evening, though they are investigating it as an electrical fire. The fire marshal has yet to determine whether the building itself was licensed to serve as a medical marijuana grow location.