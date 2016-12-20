At Least 29 Killed in Mexico Fireworks Blast; 72 Injured

Explosions ripped through a fireworks market north of Mexico City on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people and sending columns of smoke into the sky.

Seventy-two people were injured, said Eruviel Avila, governor of the State of Mexico.

Three minors are expected to be transferred to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, for treatment of extreme burns after the blast in Tultepec, about 25 miles north of Mexico City.

The cause was not immediately known.

The town of Tultepec is well known for its pyrotechnics industry and the huge San Pablito market is very popular for firework sales. The market would have been especially crowded heading into the holidays as locals shopped for fireworks to mark Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Video captured flashes of fire and what appeared to be fireworks exploding as people ran for their lives, a witness told CNN. The death toll has climbed throughout the evening.

Jose Luis Tolentino said he was in traffic when he heard loud noises. Some of the people who tried to get away tripped in the frantic dash, he said. The fireworks market is the size of a soccer stadium, he added.

Emergency responders were at the charred scene and assessing the damage Tuesday, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico’s national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

Photos from Red Cross Mexico showed the devastation and paramedics on the scene.

In 2005, a large explosion took place at the same fireworks market. That blast injured many people and caused enormous damage.